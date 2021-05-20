Hurricane preparedness comes in many shapes, sizes, and costs

The amount of money you spend on hurricane preparedness is up to you, but we've found a variety of options for a variety of price points.
"It's good to be prepared," said Michael Taylor, who is the floor manager at Bering's Hardware's Westheimer location. "It's better to have it and not need it than need it and not have it," he said.
Taylor pointed out a variety of simple, affordable products at Bering's that could come in handy during any type of natural disaster. Those include flashlights that double as lanterns, cell phone charging blocks, battery-operated fans and more.
"These things are very low cost and very economical," he said. "You want to be comfortable to make that situation as good as possible."
Bering's also sells generators, but their stock is limited to portable devices capable of powering small areas.
"You can run a fridge, a few lights, and maybe a small appliance if your lights go out," employee Jonathan Sanchez said. "They start off at $600."
Bering's has a larger, gas-powered generator that powers the entire store in the event of power failure, but you'll have to go elsewhere if you want one of those for your home.
"You have to have a company come in that will connect the generator to your house," said Taylor. "They start off at around $3,800."
Taylor says they can cost up to $30,000 depending on your needs.
"It automatically kicks on for you if you lose power," Taylor said.
Flood barriers are another option if you're looking to spend more money on defending your home against Mother Nature. The Flood Defense Group sells barriers for government entities and corporations, but they also have devices for residential properties.
"The most popular product we sell is called the NOAQ Boxwall," said Flood Defense Group's David Schwartz. "It's a lightweight, plastic barrier that provides protection up to about 20 inches."
The product, which goes around your entire home, can cost $10,000 for a standard-sized property.
Hurricane season begins June 1 and runs through Nov. 30.
