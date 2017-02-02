ABC13 Vault

Remembering: Houston's first Super Bowl in 1974

HOUSTON -- There was no Lady Ga Ga or NFL experience, a country western singer sang the National Anthem, and halftime entertainment consisted of a university marching band and high school dance team.

It was Super Bowl VIII, held in Houston in on January 13, 1974. The Miami Dolphins took on the Minnesota Vikings in Rice Stadium.

The Super Bowl was still in its infancy. Charlie Pride sang the National Anthem and the University of Texas marching band, and Westchester High School Wranglerettes entertained the crowd at halftime.

ABC13 was there to cover all the festivities.
Fans arrive at airport for Super Bowl in Houston



Human trafficking is an issue this year and things were no different in 1974. In this interview, police were discussing "ladies of the night."
ABC13 with police abourt influx of prostitutes for Super Bowl VIII



There weren't a lot of Super Bowl events around town, but the Minnesota Viking cheerleaders made an appearance at the Galleria.
Viking cheerleaders perform at the Galleria



The Dolphins beat the Vikings 24-7.
ABC13 report on Super Bowl VIII

