Remembering: Houston's first Super Bowl in 1974

HOUSTON -- There was no Lady Ga Ga or NFL experience, a country western singer sang the National Anthem, and halftime entertainment consisted of a university marching band and high school dance team.It was Super Bowl VIII, held in Houston in on January 13, 1974. The Miami Dolphins took on the Minnesota Vikings in Rice Stadium.The Super Bowl was still in its infancy. Charlie Pride sang the National Anthem and the University of Texas marching band, and Westchester High School Wranglerettes entertained the crowd at halftime.