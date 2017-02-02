Remembering: Houston's first Super Bowl in 1974

It was Super Bowl VIII, held in Houston in on January 13, 1974. The Miami Dolphins took on the Minnesota Vikings in Rice Stadium.
The Super Bowl was still in its infancy. Charlie Pride sang the National Anthem and the University of Texas marching band, and Westchester High School Wranglerettes entertained the crowd at halftime.
ABC13 was there to cover all the festivities.
Human trafficking is an issue this year and things were no different in 1974. In this interview, police were discussing "ladies of the night."
There weren't a lot of Super Bowl events around town, but the Minnesota Viking cheerleaders made an appearance at the Galleria.
The Dolphins beat the Vikings 24-7.