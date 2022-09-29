Fifth Ward neighbors angry after tests confirm cancer-causing chemicals in soil

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Days after tests confirmed cancer-causing chemicals are present in soil around the Union Pacific Rail Yard, neighbors in Houston's Fifth Ward are speaking out.

Those neighbors were angry as they sounded off during a news conference on Thursday morning.

Fifth Ward residents are demanding more comprehensive health studies be done in their neighborhood to get a clearer picture of how the cancer-causing chemicals have impacted people's health.

Several Fifth Ward residents were joined by the founder of the nonprofit Texas Health and Environment Alliance.

They spoke out almost a week after the Houston Health Department confirmed that 42 soil samples collected from the Fifth Ward and Kashmere Gardens area tested positive for cancer-causing chemicals.

The neighborhoods are located right next to the Union Pacific Rail Yard.

Creosote is a chemical once used to make rail ties at the rail yard.

State health officials believe it seeped into the nearby soil and groundwater, creating a cancer-causing plume for more than 100 homes. According to the report, it's not just an underground plume. It is also on the surface of the soil.

All the samples contained dioxin, a highly toxic chemical compound associated with cancer and other severe health risks, like reproductive and developmental problems. The chemical compound can also reportedly interfere with hormones.

Twenty-seven percent of the samples exceed the Environmental Protection Agency's levels of dioxin in soil for children.

The demand on Thursday is for the state's health department to conduct more health studies to determine exactly what cancers and birth defects are happening the community as a result of the chemicals.

Every person who spoke at the press conference said they had some kind of connection to cancer or a diagnosis.

