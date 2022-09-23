All 42 soil samples test positive for cancer-causing chemicals in Fifth Ward, officials say

The Houston Health Department said it has already started informing families that all 42 soil samples collected in July around the contaminated Union Pacific Rail Yard tested positive for cancer-causing chemicals.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13 has been following for a while the reports of cancer-causing chemicals and its effects on the residents of Fifth Ward for decades. On Friday, the Houston Health Department announced it has already started informing families that all 42 soil samples collected in July around the contaminated Union Pacific Rail Yard in the Fifth Ward and Kashmere Gardens tested positive for cancer-causing chemicals.

Creosote is a chemical once used to make rail ties at the railyard.

State health officials believe it seeped into the nearby soil and groundwater, creating a cancer-causing plume for more than a hundred homes. According to this new report, it's not just an underground plume. It is also on the surface of the soil.

All the samples contained dioxin, a highly toxic chemical compound associated with cancer and other severe health risks, like reproductive and developmental problems. The chemical compound can also reportedly interfere with hormones.

Twenty-seven percent of the samples exceed the Environmental Protection Agency's levels of dioxin in soil for children.

In 2021, researchers found leukemia rates in children in the area were nearly five times the normal rate.

On Friday, the department published the full report of the results and a map with all of the soil sampling locations on its website.

