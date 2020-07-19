Wrong-way driver crashes into another vehicle during police chase on Houston's North Loop

HOUSTON, TexasH (KTRK) -- A woman was taken into custody Sunday morning in northeast Houston after deputies say she crashed into another vehicle as they chased her driving the wrong-way on the North Loop.It happened near Homestead Road. Deputies were following the woman as she drove into oncoming traffic before she crashed.The driver of the other vehicle involved appeared to have minor injuries.It wasn't yet known where the chase started or how long the woman drove the wrong way.