Man hit and killed by semi in northeast Houston truck yard

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was hit and killed by a semi-truck Friday morning at an industrial yard in northeast Houston, police say.

Houston police said the incident happened at 8:45 a.m. in the 5400 block of Oates Road, just south of Beaumont Highway.

A police sergeant on the scene told ABC13 workers were unloading a trailer at Southwest Freight Inc. when the man was hit.

No other injuries were reported.

From above the scene, though, SkyEye captured multiple HPD patrol vehicles in the yard with at least two semis in their proximity.

An investigation is ongoing into the incident.

This is a developing story. All updates can be found in this post.
