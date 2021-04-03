Police looking for carjacking suspects who robbed woman in broad daylight

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are looking for two people they say carjacked a mom in broad daylight at her apartment complex while she was with her child.It happened on Friday, March 12 at around 2 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 8900 block of Beechnut.According to police, the mom was getting out of her vehicle in the parking lot when a man and a woman suddenly approached her. The man pulled out a gun and started demanding the victim's keys and other items. Investigators said the mom told the suspects her child was in the car.They reportedly let the mom grab her child before jumping in her vehicle and fleeing the scene.Two days later, police say the victim's car, a 2003 Nissan Sentra, was later recovered at the scene of a car accident on the West Sam Houston Parkway."According to witnesses, the driver (suspect) of the Nissan Sentra caused a car accident and then fled the scene on foot," said HPD in a news release issued on Friday.A detailed description along with sketches of both the suspects were released on Friday.The man is being described as a dark-skinned Hispanic or Black male between 20 and 25 years old. Police say he spoke Spanish, stood at about 5 feet 6 inches or 5 feet 7 inches and weighed about 125 to 130 pounds.He was seen wearing a blue shirt and blue pants.The woman is being described as a dark-skinned Hispanic or Black female between 20 and 25 years old with black hair.She's about 5 feet 5 inches or 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 150 to 160 pounds. Details on what she was seen wearing are unknown.Anyone with information is asked to contact Houston Crime Stoppers directly by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitting an online tip ator through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.