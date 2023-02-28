Houston-area woman could get 20 years in prison for nationwide romantic fraud scheme

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston-area woman could face up to 20 years in prison for her involvement in a nationwide romantic fraud scheme, according to court documents.

Akua Dufie, 38, of Richmond, is accused of acting as a money mule with her co-conspirator, 39-year-old Kenneth Anim.

From 2014 to 2019, Dufie and Anim allegedly created individual businesses in which they conducted various mail and wire fraud schemes, including internet fraud and romance scams.

The two opened and maintained bank accounts to collect money from the schemes to send to themselves, other co-conspirators, and people overseas, according to prosecutors.

As for Anim, a dual citizen of Ghana and the United States, he is in federal custody awaiting trial on these charges.

If convicted, they both face up to 20 years in prison as well as a possible $500,000 fine.

Dufie was expected to make an appearance before a judge Tuesday afternoon.

