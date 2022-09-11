Fuddruckers destroyed by fire in Willowbrook area, officials say

Video shows the intense flames and smoke pouring out of the building as firefighters worked to knock it down.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Fuddruckers in northwest Harris County was destroyed by fire on Sunday, according to firefighters.

Houston Fire Department crews said they responded to a building fire on FM 1960 near Breton Ridge at about 2:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, HFD said they found heavy fire and smoke coming from a Fuddruckers Restaurant.

Crews said they made a fast attack and got the fire under control.

However, firefighters said there is extensive damage to the building after the fire went through the roof.

Video showed the intense flames and smoke pouring out of the building as firefighters worked to knock it down.

Officials said there were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by HFD Arson.