Freeway closures that could impact your weekend plans

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A backup on the outbound lanes of the Southwest Freeway formed Saturday morning.
Transtar video showed cars creeping by on the southbound side of US-59 near Hillcroft.
You can expect congestion on SH-288 this weekend after northbound and southbound lanes will be closed at Southmore. The closure will last until 5 a.m. Monday. You are advised to take Almeda as an alternate route.
A closure on East Beltway northbound from SH- 3 to Genoa Red Bluff is also expected to last through 10 p.m. Saturday.
Those in the Galleria area and Bellaire area will also see congestion on side streets after a US-59 southbound Westpark to Bellaire closure. It is expected to last until 5 a.m. Sunday. You are advised to take Richmond as an alternate route.
