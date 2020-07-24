Traffic

Weekend freeway closures limited due to Tropical Storm Hanna

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With Tropical Storm Hanna a major concern this weekend, TxDOT has limited the number of freeway closures.

The 610 East Loop is shut down this weekend southbound at I-10 East.

Additionally, the I-10 East Freeway ramps to the 610 East Loop going southbound will be blocked.

You can detour to the feeder or take the Washburn Tunnel.

ABC13 will keep you updated on the impact of weather on the roads.

