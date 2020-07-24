HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With Tropical Storm Hanna a major concern this weekend, TxDOT has limited the number of freeway closures.
The 610 East Loop is shut down this weekend southbound at I-10 East.
RELATED: Tropical Storm Hanna still strengthening
Additionally, the I-10 East Freeway ramps to the 610 East Loop going southbound will be blocked.
You can detour to the feeder or take the Washburn Tunnel.
ABC13 will keep you updated on the impact of weather on the roads.
SEE ALSO:
How to build a hurricane preparedness kit
Westheimer road project finishing 10 months ahead of schedule
Officials seeing more drivers breaking HOV rules during pandemic
Follow Katherine Whaley on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Weekend freeway closures limited due to Tropical Storm Hanna
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More