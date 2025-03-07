Meet your new best friend at ABC13's 8th annual Pick Your Pet Adoption Drive

Join ABC13 for our 8th annual pet adoption drive at BARC Animal Shelter & Adoptions on Friday, March 21 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you have been considering adopting a dog or cat, we've got the perfect opportunity for you to meet your new best friend.

Join ABC13, Gillman Subaru and BARC Animal Shelter for our Pick Your Pet Adoption Drive, and enjoy $13 discounted adoptions.

FRIDAY, MARCH 21 | 6 A.M. to 5 P.M.

Visitors will find a festival-like atmosphere during our 8th annual adoption drive, including food trucks, live music and a pet market, featuring vendors, treats and training classes.

There is a critical need to find forever homes for dozens of animals, as BARC's shelter has been overwhelmed with incoming dogs, cats, puppies and kittens.

Click here to see available pets at BARC Animal Shelter

For two years in a row, Eyewitness News viewers have set new adoption records during ABC13's Pick Your Pet drive, with 153 animals finding new homes in 2024 and 111 adoptions in 2023.

With your help, we'll set a brand-new record in 2025 and spread plenty of love to animals in need.

BARC is located at 3300 Carr St., in northeast Houston.