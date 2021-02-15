Houstonians told to limit water use due to low pressure during extreme cold

Houston’s water & wastewater systems are experiencing low pressure. To help maintain water pressure in the system during this winter weather event, please use water only for essential tasks & help conserve water by not running washing machines, dishwashers, or watering outdoors. pic.twitter.com/KMTUyrUnI8 — Houston OEM (@HoustonOEM) February 15, 2021

Citizens on the west side of I-45 could be experiencing low water pressure. The rolling blackouts are causing issues with the City's equipment. Public Works has a solution and is on the way with a generator. More information will be posted in our afternoon update around 3:00 PM. — City of La Marque (@CityofLaMarque) February 15, 2021

Facing an unprecedented weather crisis for the city, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner laid out the current situation his citizens face with the winter weather and the resultant strain on power. In the video, he urged several key things for people to do during the crisis.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The extreme winter weather in the Houston area has not only posed issues with the power supply. There are also reported issues with water pressure.As of early Monday afternoon, at least two municipalities have reported low water pressure in the midst of the freezing temperatures, advising people to use water for essential tasks.Here are the area city governments that have reported issues so far:The city's office of emergency management informed customers of low pressure involving Houston's water and wastewater systems."To help maintain water pressure in the system during this winter weather event, please use water only for essential tasks & help conserve water by not running washing machines, dishwashers, or watering outdoors," the office advised.According to Houston Public Works, there are about 2.1 million customers subscribed to the utility.The Galveston County town of more than 16,600 people stated residents living on the west side of the Gulf Freeway could be experiencing low water pressure.The issue has also compounded with rolling blackouts with the city's equipment, which officials are leaning on the use of a generator to resolve, according to a tweet by the city.