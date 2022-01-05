weather record

Houston weather: December 2021 was the warmest on record in 130 years

What was behind the warmest December in 130 years?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's not your imagination, the weather has been crazy lately!

The state climatologist said Texas just had the warmest December on record.

"The warmest official December was back in 1933, and we were about five degrees warmer than that," explained John Nielsen-Gammon, "and more than 10 degrees above the 20th century average for December."

In the Houston area, our average monthly temperature for December shattered records at 67.8 degrees.

2021 was a strange year for Texas weather. We all remember the freeze in February.

"The cold was one of the coldest weeks on record, if not the coldest week in some places, and then we follow it up with the warmest December on record," Nielsen-Gammon said.

RELATED: Texas puts final estimate of winter storm death toll at 246

Nielsen-Gammon blames a combination of La Nina, rising temperatures, and luck.

But many families aren't complaining. Warm temperatures have allowed them to spend much of the COVID omicron surge outside.

"I think this was the first Christmas that we wore shorts instead of sweaters, but I liked it because we were able to have our entire family come down," said mother Lauren Simmons.

"We've pretty much either been to either bike roads or parks every single day," said mother Sarah Lefleur.

