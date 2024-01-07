WATCH LIVE

EF-0 tornado touched down in Brazoria Co. early Friday morning, National Weather Service confirms

Sunday, January 7, 2024 12:54AM
BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The National Weather Service in Houston confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down in Brazoria County early Friday morning.

The tornado landed just east of the Brazoria Reservoir near Lake Jackson with peak winds of 80 mph.

The storm caused trees to be uprooted, and homes nearby suffered damage due to downed power lines.

The tornado was on the ground for only a few minutes before 6 a.m.

At the time, before the storm, a tornado warning was issued, forewarning residents in the area.

According to preliminary data, this tornado is considered the first one in the United States of 2024.

There were no injuries or deaths.

Copyright © 2024 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
