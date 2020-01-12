Weather

Spring residents fear tornado touched down after homes badly damaged in storm

By
SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Residents of Augusta Pines knew the storm was coming Friday night, but did not expect it to hit so close to home.

Cordelia Huddleston said she was in bed when it seemed like the storm intensified.

"All I was saw was lightning strikes and a lot of sparks," Huddleston said. "I thought it was a huge fire."

Huddleston immediately took cover in an interior closet in her home.

She, like others on Drybrook Road, believes a tornado passed through their area. The National Weather Service has not confirmed the tornado at this time.

SEE MORE: High winds rip through Houston leaving damage in wake
EMBED More News Videos

A gas station canopy collapsed, mobile homes were damaged beyond repair and more were affected during the storm. ABC13's Steven Romo breaks down some of the worst damage.



Huddleston said since she did not sustain any damage from Hurricane Harvey, she expected this storm to play out similarly. She even told a friend out of town not to worry about her and her family.

Saturday morning, she had to call her friend back and tell her everything was not good and they needed prayers.

Crews removed a tree that fell in her backyard and punctured a hole in her roof. Water is now leaking into her kitchen.
Additionally, her fence fell, the siding on her house is damaged and she lost a window.

SEE ALSO: Father rushes to protect baby as tree falls on home
EMBED More News Videos

When a tree fell on a Spring home, the family inside scrambled to protect their baby.



The mother was very shaken up and said it took a while for her to calm down Friday night.

Down the street, a tree fell on another home and crushed the roof. Fortunately, the family inside was able to make it out safely.

Todd Patterson also lives on the street. Two trees fell in his yard, but he avoided any damage to his home. He also believes a tornado passed through their area.

"It seemed pretty mellow until the moment that it all came apart," Patterson said.

Follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook and Twitter.

RELATED:
Exploding transformers light up skies over Hobby Airport
At least 3 found dead in storm-damaged homes in Louisiana
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherspringstormtornadostorm damagesevere weather
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News