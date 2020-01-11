Exploding transformers light up skies over Hobby Airport

Our cameras were rolling as transformers began to explode near Hobby Airport, emitting a pulsing light that could be seen for miles.
Throughout the night, high winds whipped Houston and a series of tornado warnings were issued as strong storms pushed from Brazoria County to areas south and east of Houston.
As of 12:46 a.m., more than 41,000 customers were left without power, according to CenterPoint Energy.
Earlier in the evening, the storms produced high wind and heavy lightning storms in College Station.
As the storm entered The Woodlands, reporter Tom Abrahams saw winds topple a tree in his backyard, breaking one planter and leaving tree limbs in his pool.
