High winds rip through Houston leaving damage in wake

A viewer said his trampoline flipped over about 30 ft. into his neighbor's yard! This is near Fry Road and West Little York.

ABC 13 Anchor Tom Abrahams shares weather damage from the Woodlands

This raw video shows the damage neighbors in one mobile home park had to deal with, and one resident even lost her house.

An entire dock detached from its base in this Pearland neighborhood! A resident contacted us and said the dock is now resting up against his boat.

STORM DAMAGE: A lot of fences could not withstand the very strong winds from the storm overnight.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Throughout the night, high winds whipped Houston and a series of tornado warnings were issued as strong storms pushed from Brazoria County to areas south and east of Houston.Our cameras were rolling as transformers began to explode near Hobby Airport, emitting a pulsing light that could be seen for miles.A gas station is near Buffalo Speedway and West Orem saw severe damage.More than 41,000 customers were left without power during the night, according to CenterPoint Energy.As the storm entered The Woodlands, reporter Tom Abrahams saw winds topple a tree in his backyard, breaking one planter and leaving tree limbs in his pool.In Stafford, some residents at the Murphy Road Mobile Home Park on Murphy Road near W. Airport also saw damage due to the wind.One teen said she was sleeping when the storm started."All I heard was wind pounding on my window, and I could feel like my wall was going to come off my room where the windows were," said Gabby Espinal. "It also opened our glass door from the back, the wind just opened it. We had it locked."Espinal told ABC 13 her family's home was fine, but another neighbor was not so fortunate."We came out here after to see what had happened to our house, and thankfully, nothing happened, but then we walked over here and we saw that this poor lady, her house was torn down," said Espinal.In one Pearland neighborhood, a homeowner shared photos of his dock, which detached from its base. The dock is now resting up against his boat.