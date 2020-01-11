Weather

High winds rip through Houston leaving damage in wake

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Throughout the night, high winds whipped Houston and a series of tornado warnings were issued as strong storms pushed from Brazoria County to areas south and east of Houston.

Our cameras were rolling as transformers began to explode near Hobby Airport, emitting a pulsing light that could be seen for miles.



A gas station is near Buffalo Speedway and West Orem saw severe damage.



More than 41,000 customers were left without power during the night, according to CenterPoint Energy.

EMBED More News Videos

A viewer said his trampoline flipped over about 30 ft. into his neighbor's yard! This is near Fry Road and West Little York.



As the storm entered The Woodlands, reporter Tom Abrahams saw winds topple a tree in his backyard, breaking one planter and leaving tree limbs in his pool.

EMBED More News Videos

ABC 13 Anchor Tom Abrahams shares weather damage from the Woodlands



In Stafford, some residents at the Murphy Road Mobile Home Park on Murphy Road near W. Airport also saw damage due to the wind.

One teen said she was sleeping when the storm started.

"All I heard was wind pounding on my window, and I could feel like my wall was going to come off my room where the windows were," said Gabby Espinal. "It also opened our glass door from the back, the wind just opened it. We had it locked."

Espinal told ABC 13 her family's home was fine, but another neighbor was not so fortunate.

"We came out here after to see what had happened to our house, and thankfully, nothing happened, but then we walked over here and we saw that this poor lady, her house was torn down," said Espinal.

EMBED More News Videos

This raw video shows the damage neighbors in one mobile home park had to deal with, and one resident even lost her house.



In one Pearland neighborhood, a homeowner shared photos of his dock, which detached from its base. The dock is now resting up against his boat.


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonsevere weather
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Father rushes to protect baby as tree falls on home
Exploding transformers light up skies over Hobby Airport
Man dies after tree topples onto home during storm in Louisiana
Stormy night gives way to chilly weekend
Maleah Davis' dad attacks suspect in daughter's death
Iran says it 'unintentionally' shot down Ukrainian jetliner
Christmas Eve murder victim's family files wrongful death suit
Show More
Gov. Abbott to award Medal of Courage to man who shot and killed church shooter
TSU places president Austin Lane on administrative leave
Students puzzled after high school principal's sudden leave
Gov. Greg Abbott to reject new refugees coming to Texas
Target launches its own line of size-inclusive activewear
More TOP STORIES News