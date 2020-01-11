Weather

Father rushes to protect baby as tree falls on home

By
SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A Spring family is grateful to have each other and a little help from their friends after a scary close call during the storm.

Just before 11 p.m. Friday, high winds toppled their neighbor's pine tree, crushing the roof of their home on Kuykendahl.

The fallen tree left damage to their kitchen, sparking a gas leak.

Homeowner Benjamin Bailey said protecting his 10-month-old daughter became priority one.

"The first thing we thought about was our baby," Bailey said.

As neighbors ran to help, the Baileys evacuated their damaged house.

"We could smell (the gas)," Bailey said. "It was worse outside the home."

Crews were able to disconnect the utilities to the home, stemming any danger from the gas leak.

Friends from Conroe came to help the family, but clean-up will have to begin in the morning.

The storm knocked out power to the entire neighborhood, leaving many in the dark early Saturday morning.

Debris and tree branches littered the Bailey's street, and many neighbors believe a tornado may have touched down.

Follow Deborah Wrigley on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherstormstorm damage
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Live Radar: TORNADO WATCH for SE Texas until 4 a.m.
Flashes of light fill stormy skies over Hobby Airport
Maleah Davis' dad attacks suspect in daughter's death
Iran says it 'unintentionally' shot down Ukrainian jetliner
Why are we expecting such strong winds Friday evening?
Christmas Eve murder victim's family files wrongful death suit
Gov. Abbott to award Medal of Courage to man who shot and killed church shooter
Show More
TSU places president Austin Lane on administrative leave
Students puzzled after high school principal's sudden leave
Gov. Greg Abbott to reject new refugees coming to Texas
Target launches its own line of size-inclusive activewear
Rush drummer, lyricist Neil Peart dead at 67
More TOP STORIES News