nasa

"Houston, we've had a problem" spoken from space

HOUSTON, Texas -- It was April 13, 1970 that the now famous words were spoken from Apollo 13, "Houston, we've had a problem."

Apollo 13 had just experienced an explosion and astronaut Jim Lovell called mission control in Houston to report the problem.



While Lovell's transmission became part of NASA history, it was command module pilot John "Jack" Swigert who actually called Houston first about the problem. Here's the official NASA transcript on the incident.

James Lovell, Mission Commander
John "Jack" Swigert, Command Module Pilot
Fred Haise, Lunar Module Pilot
Jack Lousma, CAPCOM (Mission Control)
NASA Transcript:

Swigert: "Okay, Houston, we've had a problem here."

Lousma: "This is Houston. Say again please."

Lovell: "Houston, we've had a problem. We've had a main B bus undervolt."

Lousma: "Roger. Main B undervolt."

Haise: "Okay. Right now, Houston, the voltage is--is looking good. And we had a pretty large bang associated with the caution and warning there. And as I recall, main B was the one that had an amp spike on it once before."

Lousma: "Roger, Fred."

The Apollo 13 crew and NASA had to overcome a number of serious obstacles to get back home. First, they had to improvise and construct a carbon dioxide filter. Second, they had to operate and return their spacecraft with very little electrical power. The country was captivated by the plight of the astronauts, and on April 18, the crew safely splashed down.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencehoustonclear lakeleague cityabc13 tbtnasaremember whenhistoryastronautspacejohnson space center
NASA
NASA Astronaut welcomed home with parade in Friendswood
NASA announces launch date for 1st manned flight from US since 2011
Astronauts say they wish they had this restaurant's food in space
House-sized asteroid to fly close to Earth Wednesday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant dies after tough battle with COVID-19
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
Show More
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Body shop giving away free car to single mom on Mother's Day
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
Thank you nurses!
YESPrep celebrates seniors with parades
More TOP STORIES News