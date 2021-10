Houston water fee hike approved by city council

EMBED >More News Videos Houston man billed near $5,000 for water

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston city leaders Wednesday passed the largest increase in water and sewer usage fees in nearly two decades.The measure increases rates each year for the next five years. Beginning Sept. 1, a home that uses around 3,000 gallons of water will pay $4 more per month in the first year. Eventually, it will rise to an additional $11 per month by 2026, a 78% increase over current rates.The increase was originally slated to take place on July 1, but an amendment was passed in this morning's meeting to delay the increase by two months. City leaders cite educating the public as the reason for the later start date.City staff is basing those planned increases on a study commissioned back in 2019 At the same time, wastewater fees will also increase.The combined bill, according to the study, will increase from about $82 a month to $132 a month over 5 years.The city has not raised water and sewage fees since 2010. The new rates will impact half a million accounts.The city of Houston has compiled a FAQ section related to the bill increase. For more information on the changes, as well as a section on resources available for customers needing financial assistance, visit the city's website.