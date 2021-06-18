City of Houston to vote on water and sewage rate increase next week

The city will vote on the measure on Wednesday, June 23.
So how much more will you be paying? The answer depends on how much you use, but this is not just one rate hike. It is possible we will see a steady increase for the next five years.
Houston is basing its planned increases on a study commissioned back in 2019.
According to the study by Carollo Engineers, if you currently use 6,000 gallons of water a month, you pay $37.22. The cost will rise over the next five years to $56.20.
At the same time, waste water fees could be going up.
Right now, according to the study, customers who use 6,000 gallons of water are paying $45.92 a month.
If the proposals are accepted, that would increase over the next five years to $76.15 a month.
The combined bill, according to the study, would go from about $82 a month to $132 a month over 5 years.
The city has not raised water and sewage fees since 2010. If passed as is, the new rates will impact half a million accounts.
Assistance is available for those who can't afford to pay their water bills. Several resources include the W.A.T.E.R. Fund (Water Aid To Elderly Residents) and interest free payment agreements.
Houston's wastewater system is one of the largest in the country, with approximately 6,000 miles of wastewater pipes, 382 lift stations to move waste due to Houston's flat topography, and 39 wastewater
treatment plants.