Houston's homeless prepare for second night of freezing temperatures

Many are gearing up for a second night of freezing temperatures, but a mother new to Houston is thinking about where she'll go after.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Many of Houston's homeless are taking refuge in one of the city's six warming shelters Tuesday night, but many more will sleep outside.

Kieaira Jones is one of those camped out at the Acres Homes Multi-Service Center.

She and her three children moved to Houston last month from Florida so Jones could pursue her goal of internet fame.

"A couple of my favorite YouTubers actually live here in Houston, so that's kind of my goal to become a big influencer," she said.

Instead, they've been met with hardship and now frigid temperatures. On Tuesday afternoon, Jones learned the warming centers would close Wednesday, leaving her with nowhere to go.

"It's kind of got my heart beating fast a little bit like, 'Oh my goodness. What am I (going to) do (Wednesday)?" she said.

Others are still trying to make it through the night. Eyewitness News also saw plenty of people camped out in tents underneath a Midtown overpass.

James Muth said he'll be sleeping under a different overpass.

"Usually, we never do this, but me and my buddies will huddle up together, and we'll sleep right beside each other, you know what I mean? It's OK then," Muth said.

Gilbert Fernandez was out Monday night with the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT).

While he was handing out hot drinks and food, he says he came across a woman with no more than a thin blanket to protect her from the cold.

"She was barefooted, and she literally, when I gave her the hot chocolate, was trembling, and she just started crying," Fernandez said.

CERT usually also hands out blankets and coats, but this year, there were none to hand out.

"We normally get a lot of blankets donated, cocoa, coolers and coats and things of that nature, and we just didn't get it this year," John Branch said.

