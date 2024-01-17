Anonymous ABC13 viewer steps up and pays $2K bill for mother of 4 living without electricity

An anonymous ABC13 viewer paid the roughly $2,100 bill for the single mom of four who had been living without electricity for weeks.

An anonymous ABC13 viewer paid the roughly $2,100 bill for the single mom of four who had been living without electricity for weeks.

An anonymous ABC13 viewer paid the roughly $2,100 bill for the single mom of four who had been living without electricity for weeks.

An anonymous ABC13 viewer paid the roughly $2,100 bill for the single mom of four who had been living without electricity for weeks.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A single mother of four who stayed at a warming center to escape the cold will now be able to return home, thanks to an anonymous ABC13 viewer.

Eyewitness News first brought you this story on Tuesday when we met Leslie Deleon at a southwest Houston warming center.

Deleon and her children, ages 7 to 15, said they had been living without power for the last month and a half and owed over $2,000 to her electricity provider.

She told us she had to choose between feeding her kids and keeping the lights on.

READ MORE: Single mother living without electricity finds shelter at Houston-area warming center

After changes were made to their aid, a family of five found themselves without power this freeze but were welcomed at the Bayland Community Center.

The single mother said she had been trying to figure it out on her own, but when the temperatures dropped to below freezing, she reached out to a church for a warm place to stay. She was directed to the Bayland Community Center, a warming station opened by Precinct 4 Commissioner Lesley Briones.

After seeing Deleon's story, an ABC13 viewer offered to front her bill.

Briones posted a picture on X, formerly Twitter, of the family and their two cats, saying they would finally get their electricity back thanks to the generous donor.