2-year-old shot during shooting at teen party: 'She was drenched in blood'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Surveillance footage shared exclusively with ABC13 captures the chaotic moments after a shooting that injured a 2-year-old girl in south Houston.A group of teens and young adults are seen bolting, running, and hiding under cars, after someone opened fire at 9119 Scott Street.Shaquita Renfro, 34, was picking up her 14-year-old son at what she calls a teen party early Sunday morning."I hear, 'Pop! Pop! Pop!'" Renfro recalled.Renfro and her 2-year-old daughter, who was sitting in the backseat, were both shot when the gunfire erupted."I pulled her from the back and she was drenched in blood," Renfro said. "Her undergarments were bloody and I pulled them off and that's when I knew she was shot."Video of the scene shows Renfro's white Tesla as she waited for her son to leave the party. Her son quickly jumps in after they are shot and they drive off.One of the bullets fired hit Renfro in the thigh and the other bullet went through her 2-year-old's car seat, striking her from behind.Little Clover Renfro is now recovering at Texas Children's Hospital. Renfro said her daughter doesn't know she survived a gunshot wound and thinks she's just sick."Mommy, I'm so sick," she says while lying on the hospital bed.Clover is the latest victim of gun violence in an area where it has bcome far too common. ABC13 counted 51 different violent crime incidents in the last month, just near Scott Street."They have to take into consideration, the next time they pull the trigger, they don't know what they may cause," Renfro said.Clover is expected to make a full recovery, although it will be a long journey.Houston police are investigating the incident and is asking anyone with any information to contact them.