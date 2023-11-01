A Houston family turned to Action 13 after nearly two months of silence from insurance after an alleged drunk driver crashed into their home.

Blind veteran's NW Houston home not fixed nearly 2 months after alleged drunk driver crashed into it

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's been more than a month since a suspected drunk driver crashed into the home of an 82-year-old blind veteran in northwest Houston, and now their family is turning to Action 13 for help.

The crash left the front fence of the home down and pieces of the carport on the ground. Now, his two front doors are blocked until insurance agents show up to survey the damage.

For weeks, 82-year-old Charles Johnson has been waiting for someone to move his case.

"It's a lot of memories here," Johnson said.

Johnson has lived in Acres Homes for more than 50 years, and in September, he almost lost it all at the hands of someone accused of drinking and driving.

"It was luck that he didn't come on in straight in. If he did, he probably killed him," Johnson said about his son, BJ, who was also inside of the home the night a suspect crashed through their fence and onto their front yard.

Devastation and damages that nearly two months later remain as pieces of what once stood now dangle outside of the front doors to the home. Meanwhile, the Johnson family awaits movement on their case by their home insurance provider.

"All I want is for my house to be fixed back to how it was. And they (insurance) dragging (their) feet," Johnson said.

BJ is calling this a safety issue, especially because he says his dad is blind, and if there's an emergency, he's very concerned he'll need to scramble to get to the backdoor.

"This is my dad. This is his home of so many years, and we need to get it fixed," BJ, said.

The Johnsons said they have felt ignored, and it's the reason they turned to Action 13.

"Waited patiently, called, had a chance to email, and nothing was being answered until just miraculously I talked to you," BJ said.

Less than an hour after Action 13 called the folks handling the Johnsons' case, they were told someone would be at their home Wednesday afternoon.

"I want him happy. I want him secure, and that's all I want," BJ said.

He says he's hopeful there's movement on the case but won't celebrate until everything has been surveyed and the damages made to his dad's home are fixed.

As for the accused drunk driver, Jose Fabio Lopez Rodriguez, he was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated. His next court appearance is in December.

