Gridlock Alert: Look out this weekend as major closures are expected to happen near Gulf Freeway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston, several road closures in the area could cause significant gridlock this weekend and could impact your plans.

For those with flights or picking up someone near Hobby Airport, there is a closure on IH-45 near the Gulf Freeway. Southbound lanes from Griggs Road to Broadway Street are expected to close Friday at 9 p.m. and will remain closed for the weekend and will reopen at 5 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 30.

To get around the closure, drivers can take Telephone Road.

There are more delays expected in the same area. The 610 South Loop exit ramp heading toward the Gulf Freeway is scheduled to close. The alternate route for drivers would be Broadway.

Next, some closures are near the Galleria area, where several southbound lanes are closing for the weekend.

I-69 outbound lanes at the 610 West Loop will be blocked off due to construction. Drivers in that area can look to take Richmond as an alternate route.

In a new update, the Texas Department of Transportation is preparing to reopen the ramp from southbound lanes of IH-59 to the West Loop as early as Monday, Oct. 31. In addition, the Chimney Rock exit ramp could be reopening as well.

This could mean slight relief for those who live in Bellaire or Meyerland.

