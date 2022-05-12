road closure

Houston traffic: US 290 eastbound exit ramp to North I-610 Loop blocked after 18-wheeler overturns

EMBED <>More Videos

Overturned truck closes Hwy 290 eastbound ramp to N. Loop

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're heading into Houston on U.S. 290 from points like Cypress and Jersey Village, you may need to prepare for a major traffic obstacle ahead of you.

An incident involving a heavy truck is blocking the inbound U.S. 290 exit ramp that takes drivers to the North Loop. Houston TranStar verified the incident at 2 p.m. Thursday.

SkyEye flew over the scene and captured a truck on its side and its load spilled on the ramp.

TxDOT called on a hazmat team to help clear the ramp.

ABC13's Elissa Rivas offered a solution by exiting at 34th Street before heading toward T.C. Jester Boulevard where drivers can get on to the Loop.

Houston TranStar's information stated at least two vehicles were involved, but our cameras did not pick up a second vehicle in the area.

ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.

Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.

Live traffic map


Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichoustonfreewaytraffictruck crashtraffic accidenttrucksroad closure
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ROAD CLOSURE
Road work on Gulf Freeway completed early, TxDOT says
Planned Houston freeway closure isn't just for this weekend
Mainlanes blocked on I-10 East Freeway after major deadly crash
Residents predict increased traffic from I-69 and Loop 610 closure
TOP STORIES
11th death? Astroworld festgoer lost unborn child, lawsuit claims
Student hospitalized after shooting in Heights HS parking lot
Wharton Co. law enforcement calls 2-year-old boy's death questionable
Sleeping boy hit by bullet when 80-100 shots fired at nearby club
Murder victim's brother upset suspect's family has sister's baby
Record heat, ozone pollution, and the International Space Station
Officials release photo of man wanted for wife's murder in Atascocita
Show More
Police identify 24-year-old Dickinson mom as body found in trunk
Axiom joins Space City's spaceport
When will Texans face Cowboys and Watson's Browns? Find out today
Reward up to $6K offered in Houston woman's murder from 25 years ago
Video shows purse thieves target 2 women back-to-back at grocery store
More TOP STORIES News