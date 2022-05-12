Houston traffic: US 290 eastbound exit ramp to North I-610 Loop blocked after 18-wheeler overturns

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're heading into Houston on U.S. 290 from points like Cypress and Jersey Village, you may need to prepare for a major traffic obstacle ahead of you.An incident involving a heavy truck is blocking the inbound U.S. 290 exit ramp that takes drivers to the North Loop. Houston TranStar verified the incident at 2 p.m. Thursday.SkyEye flew over the scene and captured a truck on its side and its load spilled on the ramp.TxDOT called on a hazmat team to help clear the ramp.ABC13's Elissa Rivas offered a solution by exiting at 34th Street before heading toward T.C. Jester Boulevard where drivers can get on to the Loop.Houston TranStar's information stated at least two vehicles were involved, but our cameras did not pick up a second vehicle in the area.ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.