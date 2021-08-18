road closure

Southwest Freeway near Galleria will shut down this weekend for construction

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Bring along your patience if you're planning to be driving around the Galleria area this weekend.

You guessed it: There's another road closure.

The Southwest Freeway will close in both directions this weekend at the I-610 West Loop due to construction.

This traffic hot spot has become known for weekend and nightly construction closures, but it will be more of a headache than usual for drivers.

The weekend construction requires all mainlanes of US-59 to be closed in both directions starting at 9 p.m. on Friday.

It will remain closed throughout the weekend and will reopen on Monday at 5 a.m.
This means drivers heading to the Galleria area, Bellaire, southwest Houston or downtown will see delays trying to get through this interchange. Consider taking I-10 or US-90 to the South Loop if you're heading into the heart of Houston.

Otherwise, corridors like Westheimer Road, Bissonnet Street and Bellaire Boulevard should help you get to where you're going in neighborhoods near the interchange.

The closure will allow construction crews to continue rebuilding the ramp from US-59 northbound to I-610 northbound, which stretches over the Southwest Freeway.

