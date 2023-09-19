Houston traffic: S. Sam Houston Pkwy overturn, fuel leak draws hazmat crew, closure near Almeda Road

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If your travels take you through the westbound frontage road along the South Sam Houston Parkway, you'll need to be aware of a closure happening Tuesday afternoon.

The Houston Fire Department said a part of the Beltway just before Almeda Road is shut down due to an 18-wheeler rollover with a fuel leak.

According to HFD, its hazmat team was called for the leak and no one was injured.

The fire department added that its colleagues with Pearland FD provided mutual aid to contain the leak. The incident did not require evacuations or shelter-in-place orders, HFD said.

Despite crews gaining control of the situation, they sill urged people to avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic.

ABC's Elissa Rivas is providing information on getting around this closure during Eyewitness News this afternoon. Stream the video player above for live facts.