Halloween weekend road work may slow down your celebrations

The Southwest Freeway is closed southbound from Westpark to Bellaire all weekend long. If you are driving in the area, take the feeder road, the Westpark Tollway or Bellaire.
Also, METRO Rail's red line is closed for maintenance this weekend between the Fannin South Transit Center and the Downtown Transit Center. Bus shuttles are running every ten minutes.
Don't forget to be safe this Halloween weekend. Even though trick-or-treating may be discouraged, you still may see kids out in costumes in neighborhoods.
Be sure to slow down, limit distractions and turn on your headlights on in neighborhoods.
