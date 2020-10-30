Halloween weekend road work may slow down your celebrations

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=7445889" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Trick-or-treat! Keep your distance! But there's more to the common phrases you hear when it comes to driving on Halloween.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's Halloween weekend, but we still have some big traffic closures you'll want to steer clear of.The Southwest Freeway is closed southbound from Westpark to Bellaire all weekend long. If you are driving in the area, take the feeder road, the Westpark Tollway or Bellaire.Also, METRO Rail's red line is closed for maintenance this weekend between the Fannin South Transit Center and the Downtown Transit Center. Bus shuttles are running every ten minutes.Don't forget to be safe this Halloween weekend. Even though trick-or-treating may be discouraged, you still may see kids out in costumes in neighborhoods.Be sure to slow down, limit distractions and turn on your headlights on in neighborhoods.