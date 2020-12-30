Traffic

Eastex Freeway at I-10 inbound closed after lost load causes flat tires

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- All main lanes of The Eastex Freeway inbound between Jackson and I-10 are shut down after a lost load caused flat tires and damage to cars.

Drivers are urged to find alternate routes.

It's not clear what the load contains or how long the freeway will be closed.



