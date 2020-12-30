Eastex Freeway at I-10 inbound closed after lost load causes flat tires

Freeway Closure: 1100 IH-69 Eastex Fwy inbound between Jackson and IH-10, all main lanes shutdown due to a lost load. Find alternate routes and expect delays. #houtraffic CC13 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 30, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- All main lanes of The Eastex Freeway inbound between Jackson and I-10 are shut down after a lost load caused flat tires and damage to cars.Drivers are urged to find alternate routes.It's not clear what the load contains or how long the freeway will be closed.Getting around Houston can sometimes be a challenge unless you know how to get around.ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.