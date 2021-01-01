US-59 northbound back open at Bennington Street after crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The northbound main lanes of US-59/Interstate 69 Eastex Freeway are back open after a crash involving four vehicles in north Houston.It happened just after 9:30 a.m. near Bennington Street north of the 610 North Loop.Crews were on the scene working to clear the crash and find out what exactly happened. It wasn't immediately clear if there were injuries. The accident was cleared around 10:15 a.m. Friday.Getting around Houston can sometimes be a challenge unless you know how to get around.ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.