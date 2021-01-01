I-45 southbound open at Highway 242 after crash

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- The southbound main lanes of Interstate 45 are back open after a two-vehicle crash forced a closure in Montgomery County.It happened just after 9 a.m. near Highway 242 in The Woodlands.Crews were on the scene working to clear the crash and find out what exactly happened. It wasn't immediately clear if there were injuries. The accident was cleared just after 10 a.m.Getting around Houston can sometimes be a challenge unless you know how to get around.ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.