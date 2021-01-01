Traffic

I-45 southbound open at Highway 242 after crash

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- The southbound main lanes of Interstate 45 are back open after a two-vehicle crash forced a closure in Montgomery County.

It happened just after 9 a.m. near Highway 242 in The Woodlands.

Crews were on the scene working to clear the crash and find out what exactly happened. It wasn't immediately clear if there were injuries. The accident was cleared just after 10 a.m.

