18-wheeler falls from overpass at US-290 and Grand Parkway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The driver of an 18-wheeler was rescued from his rig Thursday morning after the truck fell from an overpass in northwest Harris County.

It happened some time before 6 a.m. on US-290 and Grand Parkway.

Images captured by the Cy-Fair Fire Dept. showed crews pulling the driver from the wreckage. The driver was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

