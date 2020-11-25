Traffic

At least 7 vehicles involved in wreck, partially blocking I-45

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- At least seven vehicles are involved in a crash, which is partially blocking I-45 southbound at Crosstimbers.

It's not clear what led to the crash or if there are any injuries.

Drivers can use the Hardy Toll Road as an alternate route.

