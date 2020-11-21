Traffic

Heavy traffic reported along South Main due to Thanksgiving meal giveaway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A large-scale Thanksgiving meal giveaway is causing traffic delays along South Main Street this morning. You'll want to avoid the area from the NRG Yellow Lot to South Loop 610 unless you're planning to take part in the food distribution event that's happening from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Getting around Houston can sometimes be a challenge unless you know how to get around.

ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.

Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.

On mobile, use two fingers to zoom in to specific roads.

Live traffic map


Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichoustonconstructionfreewaycommutingtrafficdrivingtraffic accidentroad closure
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 killed in separate overnight incidents
Alvin ISD mourns loss of junior high principal
Stimulus check registration deadline approaching
Wrong-way driver slams into HPD cruiser
Local organizations team up to give free Thanksgiving food
Dense fog this morning, 3 fronts in the forecast
Here's a recap of the news for Saturday, Nov. 21
Show More
Monument Inn: Best cinnamon rolls in Texas!
Doctor warns thousands could die before COVID-19 vaccine
8 injured during 'active shooter incident' in Wisconsin mall
CDC says most COVID-19 infections spread by people without symptoms
Sturgis rally 2020 sparked 86 COVID-19 cases in neighboring MN: CDC
More TOP STORIES News