Heavy traffic reported along South Main due to Thanksgiving meal giveaway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A large-scale Thanksgiving meal giveaway is causing traffic delays along South Main Street this morning. You'll want to avoid the area from the NRG Yellow Lot to South Loop 610 unless you're planning to take part in the food distribution event that's happening from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.Getting around Houston can sometimes be a challenge unless you know how to get around.ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.