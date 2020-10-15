Traffic

US 59/I-69 southbound lanes closed in Rosenberg due to truck crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Traffic in Fort Bend County is having to be diverted near Rosenberg due to a two-vehicle crash Thursday in the southbound lanes of US 59/I-69.

It happened near Highway 36 and traffic has been directed to the frontage road in the area.

It wasn't known if there were any injuries in the crash.

An 18-wheeler could be seen with major damage and had jacknifed in the southbound lanes.

Live traffic map


