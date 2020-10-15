US 59/I-69 southbound lanes closed in Rosenberg due to truck crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Traffic in Fort Bend County is having to be diverted near Rosenberg due to a two-vehicle crash Thursday in the southbound lanes of US 59/I-69.It happened near Highway 36 and traffic has been directed to the frontage road in the area.It wasn't known if there were any injuries in the crash.An 18-wheeler could be seen with major damage and had jacknifed in the southbound lanes.Get real-time traffic data from Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.Want to be the first to know about traffic trouble on the road? Sign up for our traffic alerts sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.