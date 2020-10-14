Westbound 225 blocked due to major crash

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- A major crash on Highway 225 has traffic backed up in the westbound lanes in Pasadena.It happened near Scarborough Wednesday morning. At least one vehicle was involved and had rolled over onto its side.One person was pulled from the vehicle by firefighters. There was no word on the extent of their injuries.Westbound commuters on 225 will want to exit Red Bluff and take an alternate route.Get real-time traffic data from Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.Want to be the first to know about traffic trouble on the road? Sign up for our traffic alerts sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.