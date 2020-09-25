Traffic

Gulf Freeway southbound lanes shut down due to truck crash at Griggs

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The southbound lanes of the Gulf Freeway were shut down Friday morning due to a truck crash at Griggs Road.

It happened around 5 a.m. but it wasn't known what exactly happened.

You'll want to avoid the freeway this morning while crews work to investigate and clean up the crash.

The Gulf Freeway HOV lane was also closed due to the crash.

Take Spur 5 South or Highway 288 to the South Loop and back to the Gulf Freeway to get around the area.

Get real-time traffic data from Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.

Want to be the first to know about traffic trouble on the road? Sign up for our traffic alerts sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.

On mobile, use two fingers to zoom in to specific roads.

Live traffic map


Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichoustonconstructionfreewaycommutingtrafficdrivingtraffic accidentroad closure
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman killed, 4 children injured in N Harris Co. crash
Federal judge says 2020 census must continue for another month
2nd wave of COVID-19 showed to be more contagious, study finds
Unlicensed group home owner out on bond for different case
Woman tased, arrested after not wearing mask at football game
Two fall fronts on the way to Houston
Former NASCAR driver accused of N95 mask fraud
Show More
2 people shot after 2 vehicles pull into NE Houston gas station
George Floyd's childhood friends join BLM town hall
FDA warns about 'Benadryl Challenge' on TikTok
Texas governor takes aim at rioting in midst of renewed unrest
Official and 3 others indicted on 134 felonies in voter fraud case
More TOP STORIES News