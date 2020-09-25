Gulf Freeway southbound lanes shut down due to truck crash at Griggs

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The southbound lanes of the Gulf Freeway were shut down Friday morning due to a truck crash at Griggs Road.It happened around 5 a.m. but it wasn't known what exactly happened.You'll want to avoid the freeway this morning while crews work to investigate and clean up the crash.The Gulf Freeway HOV lane was also closed due to the crash.Take Spur 5 South or Highway 288 to the South Loop and back to the Gulf Freeway to get around the area.Get real-time traffic data from Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.Want to be the first to know about traffic trouble on the road? Sign up for our traffic alerts sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.