288 northbound blocked at FM 518 due to major crash involving 2 vehicles

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The northbound mainlines of Highway 288 were blocked Thursday morning at FM 518 after a major crash involving at least two vehicles.

It happened some time before 8 a.m.

The crash involved an overturned cement mixer truck and forced inbound traffic onto other routes.

