SUV piled on top of vehicles in crash on I-45 at Shepherd

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An SUV landed on top of other cars in a crash on the North Freeway southbound at Shepherd.SkyEye was over the scene of the 7-vehicle crash, which had the left shoulder and two other lanes blocked at one point, but cleared around 7:20 a.m.It's not clear at this time what caused the crash or if there are injuries.