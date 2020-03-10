All lanes of Hwy 59 near 610 Loop blocked due to deadly crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- All lanes of the Southwest Freeway southbound before Newcastle are blocked due to a deadly crash.Authorities say one person was killed.Though the roads are wet, it's not clear at this time if that was a factor in the crash.Backups are building. You can use Richmond or Westpark as an alternate route.1285516915805478922Get real-time traffic data from Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.Want to be the first to know about traffic trouble on the road? Sign up for our traffic alerts sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.