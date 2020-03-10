Traffic

All lanes of Hwy 59 near 610 Loop blocked due to deadly crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- All lanes of the Southwest Freeway southbound before Newcastle are blocked due to a deadly crash.

Authorities say one person was killed.

Though the roads are wet, it's not clear at this time if that was a factor in the crash.

Backups are building. You can use Richmond or Westpark as an alternate route.

