Westbound 610 South Loop is blocked at Fannin due to roll over crash

It happened some time before 8:30 a.m. near the Fannin Street exit.
Cement and a small oil spill are covering the westbound lanes, HPD said.
Update: The accident occurred in the Westbound lanes of the 610 South Loop. Cement and a small oil spill are covering the Westbound lanes and they will remain closed for some time. Cleanup crews are on the way. #houtraffic— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 22, 2020
CC3 https://t.co/g62eCk6AbE
