Traffic

Westbound 610 South Loop is blocked at Fannin due to roll over crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A crash involving a cement truck has shut down the westbound lanes of the 610 South Loop, according to Houston police.

It happened some time before 8:30 a.m. near the Fannin Street exit.

Cement and a small oil spill are covering the westbound lanes, HPD said.



Get real-time traffic data from Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.

Want to be the first to know about traffic trouble on the road? Sign up for our traffic alerts sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.

On mobile, use two fingers to zoom in to specific roads.

Live traffic map


Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichoustonconstructionfreewaycommutingtrafficdrivingtraffic accidentroad closure
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Street racers get away after innocent driver flies off I-45
Houston bar owners prepare to reopen today
More heat is expected until rain arrives this weekend
9-year-old with autism at center of Amber Alert found dead
Woman arrested in Houston for brutal killing of wife
Mayor Turner's senior advisor Keith Wade dies of COVID-19
Pakistan plane with 98 on board crashes near Karachi
Show More
These Houston bars are reopening today
This day in history: Queen Elizabeth visits Houston
Gun owners being tracked by thieves in COVID-era spike
How sending this text message could land a teen a summer job
Harris County Judge extends stay-at-home order to June 10
More TOP STORIES News