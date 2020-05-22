Westbound 610 South Loop is blocked at Fannin due to roll over crash

Update: The accident occurred in the Westbound lanes of the 610 South Loop. Cement and a small oil spill are covering the Westbound lanes and they will remain closed for some time. Cleanup crews are on the way. #houtraffic



HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A crash involving a cement truck has shut down the westbound lanes of the 610 South Loop, according to Houston police.It happened some time before 8:30 a.m. near the Fannin Street exit.Cement and a small oil spill are covering the westbound lanes, HPD said.Get real-time traffic data from Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.Want to be the first to know about traffic trouble on the road? Sign up for our traffic alerts sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.