1 dead in Southwest Freeway pedestrian crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person has died after a major crash in the southbound lanes of US 59/I-69 Southwest Freeway at Hillcroft.The person killed was a pedestrian, though it's not yet clear what exactly happened, according to Houston police.Video from SkyEye 13 showed fire crews and first responders working to investigate. Traffic was at a standstill for several miles.