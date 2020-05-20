Traffic

1 dead in Southwest Freeway pedestrian crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person has died after a major crash in the southbound lanes of US 59/I-69 Southwest Freeway at Hillcroft.

The person killed was a pedestrian, though it's not yet clear what exactly happened, according to Houston police.

Video from SkyEye 13 showed fire crews and first responders working to investigate. Traffic was at a standstill for several miles.

