Driver killed when car jumps median, crashes into SW Houston fence

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A fatal crash prompted the closure of a southwest Houston thoroughfare Friday morning.

The crash happened in the 7200 block of Beechnut Street near Fondren Road.

While it wasn't immediately clear what led to the crash, Houston police and fire units were on scene, and Beechnut Street was closed in both directions in the area near Houston Baptist University.

The victim was westbound on Beechnut, hit the median and lost control of their vehicle, according to police. The car crashed through a fence before it came to a stop.

The driver was taken to a hospital where they died.
