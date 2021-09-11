Overturned 18-wheeler blocks I-45 northbound lanes near downtown

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An overturned 18-wheeler on a busy downtown freeway caused some major backups Saturday morning.It happened in the northbound lanes of I-45 near Hogan and Crockett Streets before 8 a.m.Nobody was believed to be hurt in the crash, but the big rig was laid across multiple lanes of the freeway.By 8:15 a.m., traffic delays spread beyond downtown and onto I-69 and 288.Commuters will need to avoid all of Interstate 45 throughout downtown as crews work to clear the crash.___________________________________________________Getting around Houston can sometimes be a challenge unless you know how to get around.ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.