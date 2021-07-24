Freeway reopens after fatal crash blocked lanes near Crabb River Road in Sugar Land

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- At least one person died Saturday morning in a fiery crash involving an 18-wheeler along a Sugar Land freeway feeder road.It happened some time around 7 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the US-59 feeder at Crabb River Road and caused the lanes to be closed for hours.While it wasn't clear what exactly led to the crash or how many people were involved, both the 18-wheeler and a pickup were engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, according to Sugar Land police.The 18-wheeler was hauling produce and overturned on the road.The driver of the pickup truck died at the scene, police said. The 18-wheeler driver was not injured and was able to escape the truck.__________________________________________________________________Getting around Houston can sometimes be a challenge unless you know how to get around.ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.