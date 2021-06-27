18-wheeler crash ties up US-59/I-69 near downtown

I-69 Southwest Freeway southbound at Elgin all mainlanes blocked due to hazmat incident. Seek alternate route as this could take multiple hours to clear. pic.twitter.com/jhgC5wnKK7 — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) June 27, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An 18-wheeler crash has blocked northbound lanes of US-59/I-69 Sunday near downtown Houston.The truck struck a sidewall late Sunday morning near Highway 288 and Elgin Street, according to Houston police.The truck spills some sort of contents onto the pavement, but it wasn't clear what the material was.The lanes were shut down as crews worked to clean up the mess and find out what led to the crash.Drivers can avoid the area by exiting the freeway before Spur 527 and using downtown streets as an alternative route northbound.Getting around Houston can sometimes be a challenge unless you know how to get around.ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.