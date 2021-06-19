Road reopens after deadly crash on Highway 288 near Holcombe

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The freeway has been reopen after a major crash on Highway 288 Saturday morning caused major backups.
It happened in the northbound lanes near Holcombe after 11 a.m.
It wasn't immediately clear what led to the crash, but at least one person died and another suffered injuries, according to first responders on the scene.
All northbound lanes were closed for the morning as crash investigation began.
