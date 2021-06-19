Road reopens after deadly crash on Highway 288 near Holcombe

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The freeway has been reopen after a major crash on Highway 288 Saturday morning caused major backups.It happened in the northbound lanes near Holcombe after 11 a.m.It wasn't immediately clear what led to the crash, but at least one person died and another suffered injuries, according to first responders on the scene.All northbound lanes were closed for the morning as crash investigation began._______________________________________________Getting around Houston can sometimes be a challenge unless you know how to get around.ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.